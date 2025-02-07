Spectacular psychedelic rock show returns to Fuengirola

Tony Bryant Fuengirola. Friday, 7 February 2025, 15:52 Compartir

The Pink Floyd Experience (PFE), one of the Costa del Sol's most spectacular bands, will return to the Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola for two performances next week.

Hailed as 'Spain's top Pink Floyd experience', the nine-piece band formed in 2022 and has since performed at large-scale venues in the province of Malaga, and in Seville. The show presents a symphony of psychedelic music performed by an ensemble of talented musicians and vocalists from all over southern Andalucía, who recreate with perfection the music of the world-renowned British rock band's 50-year career.

Along with the incredible musicianship of the performers, the production includes a fantastic light and stage show, which recreates the ambience of a real Pink Floyd concert.

The two-part show, which can be seen on Friday 14 and Saturday 15 February, opens with the classic Shine on You Crazy Diamond (parts I -V), during which the band demonstrate the level of professionalism that will follow. The show includes many of Pink Floyd's most iconic hits from pioneering albums like Wish You Were Here, Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall.

Tickets for the shows, which begin at 7.30pm, cost 25 euros and are available from the theatre's website, or from the box office between 11am and 2.30pm Monday to Friday.

Demand permitting, tickets will also be available on the night.