Some of the UK's top alternative comedians bring festive mayhem to the Costa Organised by Stand-Up Comedy Spain, an organisation that brings international comedy in English to Spain and Gibraltar, the shows will feature zany British comedian Dave Thompson

Some of the UK’s top alternative stand-up comedians are heading to the Costa del Sol for a series of festive shows in the lead up to Christmas.

Organised by Stand-Up Comedy Spain, an organisation that brings international comedy in English to Spain and Gibraltar, the shows will present zany British comedian Dave Thompson, the actor who portrayed Tinky Winky in the Teletubbies series. The comedian, described by Timeout Magazine as “the weirdest dude on the face of the earth”, has been busy with his acting career this year, appearing in the Hollywood feature film, The Munsters; two episodes of the Netflix series, The Last Kingdom; and in an episode of The Continental, an American drama series starring Mel Gibson.

Dave is no stranger to Malaga, as he has unleashed his lanky eccentricities on audiences at the Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola on numerous occasions, although this will be his first appearance in Spain since 2019.

He will be joined by Nik Coppin, a Londoner who has worked all over the world over the last 20 years; Daisy Earl, who was crowned Scottish Comedian of the Year in 2015; and special guest artiste, Kirthy Iyer, an Indian stand-up comedian based in Frankfurt.

The shows will be held at the Cazbah Live Lounge (Mijas) on Tuesday 13, and at the Green House Restaurant (Casares) on Friday 16 December. Both shows begin at 7.30pm. The final show will be held at the Ivy Sports Bar and American Grill (Gibraltar) on Saturday 17 December at 8pm.

Tickets for the shows cost 18 euros and are available from www.evenbrite.co.uk, or from the Stand-Up Comedy Spain Facebook page.