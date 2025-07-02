Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sky over the Costa del Sol to become the stage for one-of-a-kind multisensory experience

BEFORE by Carlos Jean arrives at the Infinity Rooftop, the highest point of the Higuerón Hotel in Fuengirola, with a musical and visual proposal that transforms the sunset into an unrepeatable celebration

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 2 July 2025, 12:18

This Saturday (5 July), the sky over the Costa del Sol will become the stage for a one-of-a-kind multisensory experience. BEFORE by Carlos Jean arrives at Infinity Rooftop, the highest point of the Higuerón Hotel in Fuengirola, with a musical and visual proposal that transforms the sunset into an unrepeatable celebration.

The event, created by renowned producer and DJ Carlos Jean, blends live electronic music with a series of activations powered by Corona, as part of the Sunset Ritual. From 9pm, guests will enjoy:

• Live performance by Carlos Jean

• Welcome Coronita

• Iconic lime ritual

• Sunset ceremony, a tribute to the last ray of sunlight, including a live gong moment

• Real-time personalised fashion sketches, where an artist will illustrate guests with hand-drawn figurines

• Lucky Sunsets roulette with prizes for every Corona enjoyed

With tickets priced at 20 euros (including one drink), this experimental party introduces an innovative format that celebrates the beauty of sunset, music, and art in one elevated setting.

BEFORE by Carlos Jean is more than a party - it's an invitation to connect with the moment, from above, in a vibrant, artistic, and surprise-filled atmosphere.

More information and reservations: ‪+34 672 414 443‬ or email guest@higueronresort.com

