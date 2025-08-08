Self-taught artist brings childhood summers to life in stone

Emma Pérez-Romera Estepona. Friday, 8 August 2025, 12:28 Share

Juan Miguel Quiñones, who describes himself as an artist rather than sculptor, presents Al Origen (To the Origin) at Estepona's Centro Cultural Mirador del Carmen until 14 December. The exhibition, curated by Flor Reiners and Mariella Franzoni, explores his personal journey from Vejer de la Frontera to Estepona, where he moved aged six and discovered his passion for the sea.

The show spans three themed rooms reflecting his childhood experiences. Sala Mar (Sea Room) represents his transition from an inland town to coastal living. Sala Mar y Sierra (Sea and Mountain Room) recreates his childhood bedroom in the neighbourhood where he grew up, featuring toys, surfboards, and gaming references. The final space, Sala Cuando Calienta el Sol (When the Sun Gets Hot Room), celebrates eternal summer through a monumental 3,000-kilogramme marble ice cream sculpture.

The exhibition features over 180 pieces from public and private collections, crafted in marble, travertine, alabaster, and precious stones including quartz, malachite, granite, lapis lazuli, and onyx. Quiñones employs various techniques, from diamond saw cutting to Renaissance-style inlay work, reflecting his deep admiration for masters like Bernini, Michelangelo, and particularly Spanish architect Andrés de Vandelvira.

Self-taught and passionate about Renaissance art, Quiñones works from his small Estepona workshop creating these unique interpretations of everyday summer objects. With growing international recognition-including an upcoming participation in Korea's Art Fair-he remains humble about his success, describing himself as simply someone who works tirelessly in his workshop.

The exhibition transforms common objects into enduring artistic moments, capturing the essence of childhood summers and Mediterranean coastal life through monumental stone sculptures.