Seattle rockers QOTSA head to Marenostrum Fuengirola

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Friday, 31 May 2024, 12:15

Marenostrum Fuengirola 2024 kicks off next weekend with a series of more than 30 concerts, shows and individual festivals that continue until September. The lineup of artists includes some of Spain's top acts, as well as established international bands, one of which is Queens of the Stone Age, a rock band from Seattle, Washington, currently in the middle of an extensive European tour, taking in Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Croatia and the UK.

The band, known as QOTSA, was founded in 1996 by vocalist, guitarist and composer Josh Homme, who has been the only original member throughout multiple lineup changes. The band have gained world-renowned recognition for their blues, krautrock and rhythmic hard rock music, personalised by Homme's falsetto voice and unorthodox style of guitar playing. The group has recorded several albums since forming, working with other established musicians like Foo Fighters guitarist David Grohl, among others.

The band have been nominated for nine Grammy Awards: four times for Best Hard Rock Performance, three for Best Rock Album and one time each for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song.

Tickets for the concert in Fuengirola, which takes place on Sunday 23 June (doors open at 7.30pm), cost 55 euros and are available from www.marenostrumfuengirola.com