Salón Varietés Theatre lines up schedule of theatrical comedy and tribute shows

The Pink Floyd Experience show is one of the productions on offer at the theatre next month.

The Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola is presenting its latest theatrical production and a series of music concerts over the coming weeks. The programme for the theatre, which has been offering entertainment to the local English-speaking community for more than 40 years, continues this week with a production of the comedy play, Run for Your Wife. Written by English playwright, Ray Cooney, the farce focuses on the shenanigans of a London taxi driver with two wives, and an extremely complicated life following an accident that resulted in him being admitted to hospital.

The play, which began on Wednesday and continues to Sunday 25 January, is presented nightly at 7.30pm (7pm on Sunday).

Fans of operatic pop have two opportunities to enjoy El Divo Clasico Teatro, a show performed by the talented Tre-Amici on Friday 6 and Saturday 7 February. This established classical crossover trio, hailing from Hull, formed in 2012 originally as The Opera Guys, and they came to public attention after performing on The X Factor. The trio, who return by popular demand after their performance at the theatre in 2024, recreate the music of Il Divo and The Three Tenors.

The chart-topping hits of British pop diva Adele will take over the stage on Sunday 15 February, when popular Costa vocalist Laura Carter will 'set fire to the stage' with her Adele tribute show. The performance includes all the award-winning singer's top hits, including Rolling in Deep, Someone Like You and Set Fire to the Rain, among others.

The Marbella-based vocalist, who will perform the show with a live band, is no stranger to the stage at the Salón, having performed there several times in the past, both in theatrical productions and pantomimes and with her solo shows.

Finally, after their two sell-out shows at the theatre last year, the Costa del Sol's top psychedelic rock band returns for two nights on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 February. Founded in 2022 by local musician Steve Hughes, The Pink Floyd Experience España will present a symphony of psychedelic music performed by an ensemble of established British, Spanish and Dutch musicians and vocalists. This large-scale production, which has been performed at venues all over Andalucía, recreates the music of the world-renowned rock band's 50-year career, taking the audience on a tour of iconic hits from pioneering albums like Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here and The Wall. Along with the incredible musicianship of the performers, the production includes a spectacular light and stage show, reproducing the ambiance of an actual Pink Floyd concert.

Tickets for all concerts, which start at 7.30pm (7pm Sunday), can be reserved on www.salonvarietestheatre.com. Likewise, tickets can be reserved at the theatre's box office Monday to Friday between 11am and 2.30pm.