Salón Varietés Theatre returns to Victorian era for night of nostalgia The Majestic Music Hall will offer a mixture of popular pub songs, comedy sketches and cabaret

The Salón Varietés Theatre will be transformed into a Victorian era saloon bar for its latest production, a show that will feature what is regarded as one of the only truly British popular entertainment forms.

The Majestic Music Hall is a show full of the traditional variety performance style of entertainment that was born in London during the 1840s and flourished until the outbreak of WWI.

The music hall became a popular form of entertainment and featured a variety of performers, including singers, dancers, comedians, jugglers, acrobats and other speciality acts.

The shows would include classic London bar room songs like Down at the Old Bull and Bush, Don't Dilly Dally, and Any Old Iron, along with suggestive comedy and riotous dance routines.

Presented by the Olde Tyme Company, the show at the Salón Varietés, which has been billed as "A collaborative creation of scintillating song and showmanship", will offer a mixture of popular music hall songs, along with comedy sketches and cabaret in the style of the old-fashioned taproom shows of the 19th and early 20th centuries.

The show will be held from Wednesday 9 until Sunday 13 February. Performances begin at 7.30pm (7pm on Sunday).

Tickets cost 15 euros and are available from www.salonvarietestheatre.com or by phoning the box office (952474542) between 11am and 2.30pm Monday to Friday.