Tribute to the greatest rock and roll band in the world The Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola presents a weekend of Rolling Stones nostalgia

The Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola presents a weekend of Rolling Stones nostalgia offered by the Malaga band, The Honky Tonk Cats, who are performing two concerts that will take place tonight (Friday) and Saturday 12 November at 7.30pm.

The group consists of some of Malaga's top musicians, and their stage presence and musical prowess creates a show that has gained them a large, dedicated following over the years.

Fronted by Jagger look-alike, Cedrik Michel - a charismatic singer who reproduces the raunchy stage antics and distinctive voice of the Rolling Stones singer - the band has performed its tribute to the greatest rock and roll band in history at venues all over Andalucía since it was formed in 2010.

The band's extensive repertoire reflects the Rolling Stones 50th anniversary - which the ageing rockers are celebrating this year - and includes early hits like Jumping Jack Flash and Brown Sugar, to iconic songs such as Angie, Sympathy for the Devil and Out of Control.

Tickets for the show cost 18 euros and are available from www.salonvarietes.com or from the theatre box office.