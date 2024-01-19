Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Deeper Purple with Rob Sas on right. SUR
Rocker Rob Sas warms up for UK tour with Costa del Sol gigs
Music

Rocker Rob Sas warms up for UK tour with Costa del Sol gigs

The band's repertoire includes popular rock classics from groups such as Led Zeppelin, Free, Deep Purple, AC/DC and Black Sabbath

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Costa del Sol

Friday, 19 January 2024, 11:47

Compartir

Rob Sas, one of the coast's most established rock musicians, is about to embark on a tour of the UK to celebrate the tenth anniversary of his Deeper Purple tribute band, a group that recreates the iconic music of '70s rock legends Deep Purple. The tour will include gigs in London, Leicester, Blackpool, Glasgow and Edinburgh, among others.

In order to prepare for the dates, he will perform several concerts along the coast with The Rob Sas Band over the next few months.

Formed in 2012, the band's repertoire includes popular rock classics from groups such as Led Zeppelin, Free, Deep Purple, AC/DC and Black Sabbath. The band have built a strong following over the years, performing their powerful rock ballads at many of the region's top music venues.

The first performance will take place at the Groove Bar in Fuengirola at 9pm on Friday 26 January; while on Sunday 28 January (5.30pm), the band will perform at Eddy's Music Factory in Malaga.

Other dates include Bar Los Amigos, Torrox, on Saturday 17 February, and Louie Louie in Estepona on Saturday 30 March.

More information can be found on the band's Facebook page.

