Rock, pop and alternative rockers head to Fuengirola's Sohail Castle

The Marenostrum Fuengirola 2025 concert programme kicked off last weekend with performances by Myke Towers and Chayanne, launching what organisers said "will be the most ambitious in its history". Along with marking a decade of bringing top international and national artistes to the stages in the grounds of the Sohail Castle, this musical extravaganza can also boast of being the first 'green' festival in the country.

Last year's festival attracted 880,000 music fans, and this year more than one million are expected to attend the cycle, which has also been recognised as the best-attended festival series in Spain by the association of music promoters (APM).

The concerts will be held throughout the summer and the line-up will bring together more than 100 artists and bands, including some of the most influential performers in the history of rock, pop and alternative music.

The venue will also host festivals such as the Fulanita Fest (30 May until 1 June), which will present sporting, cultural and leisure activities; and the Sun and Thunder heavy rock festival (17-19 July). This event offers today's best national and international heavy metal bands.

Among some of the most successful bands on the bill are Uriah Heep, a British group formed in London in 1969 that are considered pioneers of the hard rock and heavy metal genres; the Los Angeles rock band, WASP, who gained recognition for their shock-rock image and their energetic live performances; and Kreator, who have long been considered one of the most popular bands on the German thrash metal scene.

The festival includes some of Spain's most established groups and musicians, including Andy y Lucas (14 June), a flamenco-inspired pop duo from Cadiz; Pastora Soler (22 August), a singer from Seville who mixes Spanish copla and flamenco with pop music; and Vicente Amigo (31 July), considered a virtuoso of the flamenco guitar.

As in previous years, the festival also attracts renowned British and American icons, like Thirty Seconds to Mars (15 July), Lionel Richie (25 July), The Prodigy (26 July), and Bonnie Tyler (14 August).

The Californian alternative rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars (TSTM), who have sold approximately 11 million records worldwide, are described as a mixture of progressive metal, grunge, hardcore and rock.

The former co-lead vocalist of The Commodores, Lionel Richie, should need no introduction to lovers of soul, funk and pop ballads. The Grammy, Oscar and Golden Globe Award winner is considered one of the most important figures in music history.

Known for their energetic blend of electronic, punk, and rave sounds, The Prodigy are recognised as one of the most influential electronic music bands in the world. They reached their commercial peak with the singles Fire Starter and Breath, which both reached the number one spot in the UK singles chart in 1996.

Finally, British rock singer Bonnie Tyler, one of the most successful female singers of the 1980s, is sure to please the crowd with a repertoire of hits like Lost in France, It's a Heartache, Total Eclipse of the Heart and Have You Ever Seen the Rain.

www.marenostrumfuengirola.com