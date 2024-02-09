Punk nostalgia as The Wasps fly in to Estepona The band, which was formed by vocalist and composer Jessie Lynn-Dean in East London in 1976, have attracted a large following along the coast

The Costa del Sol's most original power punk band, The Wasps, will return to the Louie Louie live music venue in Estepona for a night of late-1970s nostalgia on Saturday 10 February.

The band, which was formed by vocalist and composer Jessie Lynn-Dean in East London in 1976, have attracted a large following along the coast, offering their own brand of punk, a style that recreates the exciting scene that was spearheaded by bands such as The Sex Pistols, UK Subs, Stiff Little Fingers and The Buzzcocks.

The original group helped shape the exciting movement that took over London almost 50 years ago: the latest lineup offers a uniquely fresh sound that captures the ambience of a rebellious movement characterised by homemade fashion adorned with zips, safety-pins and offensive logos.

Lynn-Dean resurrected the band after taking a break from the UK music scene, bringing together some of Malaga's most established die-hard rockers, such as guitarists Martin Hope and 'Perico' Pedro Martín Font; with a rhythm section supplied by drummer Roly Quesnel and bassist Kiko Álvarez.

The group performs their own compositions and their show in Estepona will include classic tracks from The Wasps' iconic first album Punkyronics Plus, along with new material from their latest offering, Punk Prayer.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 11pm, cost ten euros in advance or 15 euros at the door. More information: www.louielouierockbar.com