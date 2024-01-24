Popular event for classic car lovers returns to Malaga

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 20:08 Compartir Copiar enlace

Lovers of classic vehicles welcome the return this weekend of the annual classic and vintage car show to the Palacio de Ferias congress centre in Malaga city. The eleventh Retro Málaga show will bring together leading exponents of the world of vintage cars and motorbikes, along with stands selling spare parts, accessories and gifts, an area for buying and selling and parallel activities for enthusiasts.

Retro Málaga will cover some 11,000 square metres of exhibition space and more than 6,000 square metres of covered parking for attendees who want to show off their own restored cars and motorbikes. This year’s event sees the first elegance competition, in which 15 vehicles will take part, in three categories: pre-war (1900-1940); post-war (1941-1970) and classics (1971-1993). A specialised panel of judges are due to issue their verdict this Friday.

Exhibitors

The show area at Retro Málaga 2024 will have around a hundred exhibitors, with a wide range of models, including several from the Malaga Automobile Museum.

Aurelio Villanueva’s private Porsche collection will also be there, as well as an area dedicated to the iconic Seat Ibiza, which celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2024.

In a gesture of recognition of his outstanding career, Retro Málaga will also pay tribute to Juan Manuel Gómez Ponce, with an event that will take place on Saturday at 7pm. According to the organisers, he is a fundamental figure in the field of motor racing, from his foray as a driver to his role as organiser and steward since 1992, who has left “an undeniable mark on the development of Andalusian motoring”.

To coincide with Retro Málaga, different clubs and associations of friends of classic cars have organised rallies, among others, of Ferrari, Mitsubishi, Seat 124 and American car owners, among others.

The fair will be open on Friday from 4pm to 8pm, Saturday from 10am to 9pm and on Sunday from 10am to 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at the box office and online (at www.eventosmotor.com) at a general price of 10 euros (children up to 10 years, free). A combined Retro Málaga + Automobile Museum ticket (15 euros) will also be available. Admission to the classic car park (only available for vehicles with historic number plates or those dating back 30 years or older) will cost 7 euros per person (maximum, two occupants).