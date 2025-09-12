Photography collection by Costa del Sol-based artist to offer a universe full of experiences

Tony Bryant Marbella Friday, 12 September 2025, 14:10 Share

The Hapimag Resort in Marbella is currently hosting the fine art portrait photography exhibition Miradas del Alma (Glimpses of the Soul) by Costa del Sol-based artist Cecilia Castillo. The collection, which opened on Thursday, consists of 15 images that were taken on trips to India and Africa, as well as within her family circle.

The artist said that each photograph "invites you to immerse yourself in a universe full of experiences, emotions and stories that reflect my sensitivity and personal journey".

She describes her work as portraits that condense multiple dimensions of the human experience to transcend the moment and transform the ephemeral into the enduring.

Castillo originally trained as a psychologist and practised for 30 years in Argentina. It was only when she retired that she found time for something that she believes had always been a part of her life: photography.

Now based in Marbella, she has worked as a professional photographer for the last ten years.

The free exhibition can be viewed until Friday 10 October.