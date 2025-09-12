Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Work by Cecilia Castillo.
Art and culture

Photography collection by Costa del Sol-based artist to offer a universe full of experiences

Glimpses of the Soul is a new exhibition by Cecilia Castillo currently on show in Marbella

Tony Bryant

Marbella

Friday, 12 September 2025, 14:10

The Hapimag Resort in Marbella is currently hosting the fine art portrait photography exhibition Miradas del Alma (Glimpses of the Soul) by Costa del Sol-based artist Cecilia Castillo. The collection, which opened on Thursday, consists of 15 images that were taken on trips to India and Africa, as well as within her family circle.

The artist said that each photograph "invites you to immerse yourself in a universe full of experiences, emotions and stories that reflect my sensitivity and personal journey".

She describes her work as portraits that condense multiple dimensions of the human experience to transcend the moment and transform the ephemeral into the enduring.

Castillo originally trained as a psychologist and practised for 30 years in Argentina. It was only when she retired that she found time for something that she believes had always been a part of her life: photography.

Now based in Marbella, she has worked as a professional photographer for the last ten years.

The free exhibition can be viewed until Friday 10 October.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol castle to be restored and opened as a museum, thanks to EU funds
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town cracks down on abandoned cars and vans with threat of fines from 751 to 3,000 euros
  3. 3 Gibraltar celebrates its National Day with a public holiday
  4. 4 Your Andalusian Home Awaits: Costa del Sol Villas from under &euro;500,000
  5. 5 Carlos Alcaraz and Alejandro Davidovich pull out of Davis Cup tennis clash in Marbella
  6. 6 August figures show Mijas was one of the leading destinations in whole of Malaga province
  7. 7 More than 100 guests enjoy successful La Cala de Mijas Lions charity event
  8. 8 Cártama highlights its historical significance with day dedicated to its Roman legacy
  9. 9 Large rally in Malaga to support the victims of conflict in Gaza
  10. 10 Salón Varietés in Fuengirola returns for autumn season with 60 years of musical theatre

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Photography collection by Costa del Sol-based artist to offer a universe full of experiences

Photography collection by Costa del Sol-based artist to offer a universe full of experiences