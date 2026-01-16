Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The blessing of pets during a previous San Antón event in Mijas. SUR
Patron saints festivals kick off this weekend in inland towns

Events are held in several towns in which ancestral traditions such as the blessing of pets take place

Tony Bryant

Malaga.

Friday, 16 January 2026, 10:10

Inland towns in the province of Malaga are gearing up for the first patron saint festivities of the year, which begin this weekend. Festivals are held in which local cuisine is highlighted, along with traditional folklore and music, and ancestral traditions such as the blessing of pets, which will have San Antón as the main protagonist.

On Saturday 17 January (from 11am), Churriana celebrates the feast day of San Antonio with a religious service in the Parroquia de San Antonio Abad, which includes the blessing of animals. Later, at 8pm, the traditional procession will leave Plaza San Antonio Abad and follow a route through the town centre.

The programme of events continues on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 January at the Hermandad del Paso marquee, which will include live music, and a free paella (Sunday).

Celebrations are also held next week in honour of San Sebastián, the patron saint of athletics, archery and plagues. The San Sebastián festival in Alhaurín de la Torre on Tuesday 20 January combines religious ceremonies and popular celebrations, including a procession in honour of the patron, a street party with local folklore, live music and a culinary offering with a distinctly Malaga flavour.

Other festivities include the holy mass of San Antón and the blessing of pets in Mijas on Saturday 17 January from midday; and the festivities in honour of San Sebastián in Algarrobo on 17 and 18 January, and in Frigiliana on 20 January.

