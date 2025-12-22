“Opera & Zarzuela Dreams is the greatest opera show on stage at the moment"

SUR in English Málaga Monday, 22 December 2025, 17:51 Share

Ópera & Zarzuela Dreams is coming to Malaga on Saturday 27 December at the Martín Carpena Sports Centre, in one unique performance at 8.30 pm. A show that combines the best of music, cinema and theatre in an unprecedented multi-sensory experience. In this interview, Javier Bahillo, President of Grupo IMC, the company organising Opera & Zarzuela Dreams, reveals some of the key points to this absolutely unique show, which brings together 20 of the most famous arias in history, with spectacular choirs, dazzling dancing, with live music and the most advanced audiovisual technology.

What can spectators expect when they come to Martín Carpena next Saturday, the 27th, to enjoy Ópera & Zarzuela Dreams?

Ópera & Zarzuela Dreams offers an experience that transcends that of a simple concert: I can proudly say that it is the largest and most complete opera show that can be seen today.

It is a show that features the 20 best-known pieces from the historical repertoire of opera and zarzuela. Every three minutes, the audience will enjoy the best moments from immortal works such as La Traviata, Turandot, Madam Butterfly and Carmen.

It is a show that is open to all audiences, not just opera lovers. It is a technical and artistic display of such magnitude that, even if you are not an opera buff, you will enjoy it immensely. It is a one thrill after another and will enthral the audience.

What would you highlight about the production and set design of Ópera & Zarzuela Dreams?

It is a fusion of cinema, theatre and music. The show's cinematic approach is clear from the choice of director, Álvaro Saenz de Heredia, who has directed highly successful films and the series “Ana y los 7” (a popular Spanish TV show), starring Ana Obregón.

The staging features a large giant LED screen, which projects more than 20 different visual sets, synchronised with our live singers. In addition, two auxiliary screens will allow the audience to enjoy the show from any corner of the Martín Carpena, creating a spectacular visual experience.

In addition to this visual display, the singers are accompanied by choirs, dancers and a carefully crafted staging.

The performance in Malaga will have the added attraction of being accompanied, for the first time, by the Malaga Symphony Orchestra, with almost 30 musicians perfectly synchronised with world-class tenors and sopranos such as Bernardino Atienza, José Darío and Eduvigis Moragas.

How have the public reacted?

It has been impressive: more than 40,000 people have passed through the box office during the summer season in Madrid at the Teatro Rialto. We managed to hang the “sold out” sign on more than 60 performances, with tickets selling out day after day.

What reasons would you give the Malaga public for not missing Ópera Dreams?

Mainly two reasons. Firstly, because they will only have one chance to enjoy this spectacular show next Saturday in Malaga, anyone who doesn't come on the 27th will not get another change and, I’m sure, will regret it.

And secondly, because it's going to be this Christmas’ big show in Malaga, a unique concert likes few others, ideal for the whole family to enjoy.

Where can you get tickets for next Saturday's show?

You can buy them directly through our website www.operayzarzuela.com. SUR in English readers can enjoy a 10% discount by entering the code SUR10 on the website. We recommend that people purchase their tickets as soon as possible, as some sections are already selling out.