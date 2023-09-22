Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Some participants dressed up as beer bottles at last year’s event. SUR
One, two, three drink! Check out Oktoberfest in Torrox
Events

There is a wide variety of choice including craft beers as well as live music, food trucks and children’s activities until Sunday 24 September

Jennie Rhodes

Torrox

Friday, 22 September 2023, 10:18

Oktoberfest is on in Torrox Costa until Sunday 24 September.

There are 40 stands with 25 companies offering their products, in addition to the three food trucks and of course, a wide variety of beer including craft beers. There’s something for the whole family with a number of attractions for children.

Some 22 different musical performances are scheduled over the weekend at the event which is taking place on Avenida Esperanto next to the Hotel Iberostar. Oktoberfest opens at 12pm each day.

For the full programme visit Facebook Ayuntamiento de Torrox.

