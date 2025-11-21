Night of reggae, ska and punk at Louie Louie live music venue in Estepona

Tony Bryant Estepona Friday, 21 November 2025, 10:42 Share

The Louie Louie live music venue in Estepona will host a night of reggae, dub, ska and punk on Friday 28 November, a concert that will present El Clan del Sur, a musical project founded in Olvera, Cadiz. El Clan del Sur encompasses multiple styles, from reggae, rap and drum and bass, to rock, with satirical lyrics that carry a social message. Their lyrics aim to reflect the society in which the members live, their concerns and their motivations.

The project, which celebrated its twentieth anniversary in 2024, has been a journey marked by the constant addition of musicians, establishing itself as a recognised musical foundation.

The group delivers a fun and danceable live show where audience interaction is fundamental.

Also on the bill are Mutación, a four-piece punk rock band from Parauta, Serranía de Ronda. Formed in 1993, and after several lineup changes and long hiatuses, they are currently performing concerts again throughout Andalucía. The band describe their style as "rural punk typical of a mountain village in Malaga".

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 11.30pm, cost ten euros.