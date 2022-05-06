Night of nostalgia to shake, rattle and roll Benalmádena auditorium The show will recreate the music of Elvis, Buddy Holly, Little Richard and Ray Charles

The popular Festival of Legends cycle of concerts continues at the municipal auditorium in Benalmádena on Saturday 28 May, with a night dedicated to the music of some of rock and roll's most characteristic performers.

Elvis and Friends is a unique show that will reproduce the greatest songs of the King, and also Buddy Holly, Little Richard and Ray Charles.

Organised by Ocio Music, the show will present two of the coasts most well-known expat musicians; along with Buzz D'Angelo, winner of six national tribute awards for his incredible ability to reproduce the music and stage presence of Little Richard and Ray Charles, among others,

Buzz has been a musician all his life and he has toured Europe and the UK supporting iconic artists like The Commodores and Gladys Knight.

He will be joined by Mark T Connor, whose legendary tribute to Elvis has become a favourite along the coast.

Bobby Bergquist, a young singer and guitarist who began performing at venues all over the province at the age of 15, will take over the role of Buddy Holly. This talented youngster, who performs in several different bands in the province, not only looks like his hero, but possesses an incredible knowledge of his music and the ability to recreate it with ease.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 9pm (doors open at 8pm) cost 20 euros in advance or 25 euros on the night.

Reservations are advised and can be made by phone (633647260) or www.eventbrite.es/e/elvis-friends-tickets-277447371557