A night of iconic punk rock nostalgia in Benalmádena

The Zex Pistols will perform in Benalmádena next week.

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Friday, 3 January 2025, 13:02

Fans of the British punk rock scene of the 1970s will enjoy a concert at the Vinilo Café Pub (Avenida de Salvador Vicente) in Benalmádena on Saturday 10 January.

Billed as 'punk rock meets trans-European metal disco', the concert will feature two prominent bands on the Costa del Sol's alternative music scene: The Zex Pistols and Sangia Furlo.

The recently formed Zex Pistols perform a tribute to the British band fronted by Johnny Rotten who were pioneers of the punk rock scene that exploded onto the London music scene in 1976. The group's repertoire consists of the songs from The Pistols' groundbreaking album, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols, along with versions of other well-known punk songs from that era.

The Mijas-based Sangria Furlo, which formed in 2022, mix elements of punk, indie, grunge, psychedelia, hard rock and power pop, which they describe as "a powerful sound with a retro-futuristic, combative, melodic, dark and humorous character".

The group, made up of Irish, English, Swedish and Ukrainian musicians, released their debut album, Trans European Metal Disco, earlier this year, a collection which consists of their own compositions.

The night promises to recreate the ambience of a subcultural revolution that changed the face of modern music on both sides of the Atlantic in the middle of the 1970s.

The concert, which is free, starts at 10.30pm.