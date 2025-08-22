Night of hardcore anarchic nostalgia in Estepona The Zex Pistols return to Louie Louie on tomorrow, Saturday, with a tribute to the pioneers of British punk rock

The Zex Pistols, the Costa del Sol's anarchic hardcore punk rock band, are returning to Louie Louie in Estepona on Saturday (23 August). As the name might suggest, the group is a tribute to the pioneers of the punk rock movement that exploded onto the UK music scene in 1976.

The four-piece band formed last year and have since performed at music venues from Malaga to Gibraltar, receiving rave reviews for their energetic show and their ability to reproduce the songs of one of the most outrageous bands in music history.

Fans of the band fronted by Johnny Rotten who scandalised the nation during the punk rock revolution will enjoy a night full of anarchic nostalgia. The band's repertoire consists of songs from The Sex Pistols groundbreaking album, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols, along with versions of other well-known punk songs from that era. This album, often hailed as one of the most important of all time, produced several hit singles for the band, including Anarchy in the UK, Pretty Vacant and God Save the Queen.

Tickets for the concert, which starts around midnight, cost ten euros.