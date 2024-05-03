Night of early rural blues offered in Malaga by UK folk artist

Tony Bryant Churriana Friday, 3 May 2024, 09:53 Compartir Copiar enlace

One of Britain's top blues and folk musicians, Trevor Babajack Steger, will take a break from his current UK tour to perform a one-off concert in Malaga on Sunday 5 May. Babajack's music is influenced by his passion for early rural blues and rhythmic African roots music, and his style of songwriting, slide guitar and harp playing has earned him UK Blues Act of the Year, an accolade received at the UK Blues Awards in 2023.

Writing his own compositions, the musician has played in folk clubs and at international festivals in the UK and in Europe, from small cafes in Paris to the Royal Albert Hall in London.

After the success of his six previous co-written albums, his first solo album, Sawdust Man, (2018) received rave reviews and airplay in the UK and across the USA and Canada. This recording was followed by The Solemn Truth and Barefaced Lies, released during the pandemic in 2020, and later nominated for the Blues and Roots Radio Best Album award.

His show on Sunday is at Eddy's Music Factory in Churriana (6pm), and tickets cost ten euros, which includes a welcome drink.