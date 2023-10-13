Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

New Tricks will bring classic rock music to Malaga on Sunday. SUR
New Tricks offer free entrance to classic British rock gig in Malaga
Music

New Tricks offer free entrance to classic British rock gig in Malaga

The band have gained a reputation for playing British rock classics by bands such as The Eagles, Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Friday, 13 October 2023, 17:27

Eddy's Music Factory, Malaga's newest and most innovative live music venue, presents a concert by popular Costa de Sol rock band, New Tricks, on Sunday 15 October.

The Coín-based band was formed in 2018 and has since gained popularity performing at some of the coast's top venues and local festivals.

Described as "the finest cover band on the scene", the group consists of four established musicians who have all played in other popular bands on the Costa del Sol, while bassist Roger Alcock also played with Raising Cain, a top country-rock band in the UK.

Their repertoire will appeal to lovers of classic British rock music, as they perform a range of covers of the hits of The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, The Eagles, Led Zeppelin, Oasis, Stereophonics and Status Quo, among others.

Their show at Eddy's Music Factory (Calle Pascal 2, Malaga) starts at 6pm and entrance is free, but reservations for seats are advised.

See the venue's Facebook page, or phone 639 93 00 10.

