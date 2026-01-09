New art exhibition to focus on those who live and fight in the turmoil of war

A total of 35 artists will show their works on the theme of a world ravaged by conflict

The Marbella art collective, La Kavara, inaugurates its latest exhibition at the Centro Cultural Cortijo Miraflores on Thursday 15 January at 6pm, a collection of works under the banner of The World Between War and Peace. A total of 35 artists will show their works on the theme of a world ravaged by conflict.

Pedro Molina, coordinator of the exhibition (and one of the participating artists) told SUR in English that this collection is "more than a message, it is a reflection of humanity throughout history".

"War has always been present in humanity. Peace is historically a temporary truce. The causes of conflict are diverse, but look how the invader always takes the cake from someone else's table. In addition to long-standing conflicts, new hotspots are also experiencing escalating violence," Molina said.

This new exhibition brings together artists from Spain, Argentina, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Germany and France, creators who hope to get their message across with "high-level artistic expression", including paintings (figurative, abstract and cubism), sculptures, photography and monologue.

Nearly all of the artists will be present at the inauguration, which will include the launch of a new book, La Kavara: the history of an art collective.

La Kavara, founded in 2016 by Pedro Molina, brings together painters, sculptors, photographers, poets and writers active in the Marbella and San Pedro area. The collective's latest exhibition takes visitors on a journey through the turbulence of history, between the shadows of war and hopes for peace.

"Wars are more than just conflicts on the battlefield; they are also a reflection of the political, social and economic conditions of their time. They expose power structures, ideologies and human abysses. But they also reveal the resistance, courage and sacrifice of those who live and fight in the turmoil of war. In this exhibition, the artists explore the history of destructive wars, as well as the individual and collective stories of survivors who have been marked by the trauma and consequences of war," explained Molina.

The collection can be viewed free of charge between 9am and 9pm until Wednesday 11 February.