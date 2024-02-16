Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The band on stage. SUR
Neon Collective return to Malaga with new show
The band perform the most important songs from three of the most influential bands in the history of modern music: The Cure, U2 and Depeche Mode

SUR

Malaga

Friday, 16 February 2024, 14:59

Neon Collective's visit to Malaga has now become a yearly tradition. The Valencian band will be back on stage at the Sala Paris 15 (Malaga city) on Saturday 24 February with their show 'The 80's Show By Neon Collective', in which they perform the most important songs from three of the most influential bands in the history of modern music: The Cure, U2 and Depeche Mode - three 80s iconic bands whose anthems marked a generation.

In what is their third Spanish tour, Neon Collective has established itself as one of the tribute bands of the moment, accumulating more than 150 performances in emblematic venues such as Hard Rock Hotel (Ibiza and Tenerife), Moon (Valencia), The One (Alicante), Teatro Cervantes (Almería),... or Paris 15 itself, receiving rave reviews from an enthusiastic audience that enjoys their concerts from beginning to end. The careful and detailed characterisation of the artists and the original projections that accompany each of the songs make up a first class audiovisual show. Karl Sound DJ will complete the night with one of his renowned 80s music sessions, creating a perfect atmosphere that will delight lovers of this treasured musical decade.

The event will take place in the Sala Paris 15 in Malaga on Saturday, 24 February, starting at 8.30pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance for €15 through wegow.com or physically at Disaster Street Wear (C/ Córdoba 6, Malaga). The price at the box office will be €20.

So don't think twice about it and enjoy a night to remember with Neon Collective.

