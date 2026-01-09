Music of legendary Irish guitarist revived in Estepona

Tony Bryant ESTEPONA. Friday, 9 January 2026, 10:30 Share

The music of legendary Irish guitarist Rory Gallagher will be revived during a special tribute concert at the Louie Louie music venue in Estepona on Friday 16 January. Performed by Band of Friends, an Irish group currently touring Spain, the show offers a unique opportunity to relive Gallagher's classic blues-rock catalogue, with a band that brings together celebrated musicians connected to the Irish musician's legacy.

The group is led by musician Gerry McAvoy, who accompanied Gallagher for over 20 years, playing on all of his albums and tours, a relationship that began in 1970 and lasted until his death in 1995.

The band, which has been performing the tribute to Gallagher since 2012, also features legendary drummer Brendan O'Neill, who played with Gallagher for a decade during his early years on the Belfast music scene of the late 1960s.

Regarded as 'Ireland's first rock star', the talented musician was known for his virtuosic style of guitar playing and live performances. He gained international recognition as the frontman and lead guitarist of the rock band Taste, before embarking on a solo career, during which he clocked up record sales exceeding 30 million.

Gallagher never achievedmainstream chart-topping hits in the pop sense, but he did have a set of signature songs that are widely regarded as his most influential tracks. These include Bad Penny, A Million Miles Away, The Devil Made Me Do It, and Tattoo'd Lady, one of his most popular early solo tracks.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 11pm, cost 24 euros in advance and 30 euros at the door.

