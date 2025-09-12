Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Mona Kuhn presenting her exhibition at MUCAC La Coracha in Malaga. Marilú Báez
Art and culture

Mona Kuhn revisits nude photography in her first exhibition in Spain at MUCAC La Coracha art gallery in Malaga

The Brazilian-American photographer presents Y Tu Desnudo Será un Gran Poema, a selection of 43 works that explore the body's beauty and its relationship with nature

Rocío Nadales

Malaga

Friday, 12 September 2025, 13:46

Art gallery MUCAC La Coracha in Malaga is hosting one of its most eagerly awaited exhibitions of the museum's contemporary era: renowned Brazilian-American photographer Mona Kuhn.

Entitled Mona Kuhn: Y Tu Desnudo Será Un Gran Poema (And Your Nude Will Be A Great Poem), the exhibition gathers 43 works produced between 2004 and 2018, that are in conversation with one another, redefining the tradition of the nude in contemporary photography.

Free from sexual connotations

Kuhn, considered one of the most influential artists in recent times, has been showcased in institutions such as the Louvre, the Whitechapel Gallery and the Royal Academy of Arts.

The photographer depicts the naked body without sexual connotations, rather, presenting it as a space of intimacy, vulnerability and connection with the environment.

"It is an honour for me to be here and to work with Salvador, who knows my work deeply and has been working on it for a long time," said the artist.

Nude portraits shot by Mona Kuhn. Marilú Báez

Humanist not feminist

She was referring to the curator of the exhibition, Salvador Nadales, who explained that the works were selected based on their themes, expressed through six photo collages that combine both analogue and digital techniques.

Nadales insisted that Kuhn's art is "humanist, not feminist", and that her perspective on the body stems from empathy and an intimate connection with her models, friends and close collaborators. "At a time of such social and political uncertainty, her work is a gift to the senses," added the curator.

"She wanted to create a space for imagining and wondering, so that the spectator feels like they're part of the work," explained the curator, describing the exhibition's aim.

Ý tú desnudo será un gran poema' at El MUCAC La Coracha museum in Malaga. Marilú Báez
Imagen principal - Ý tú desnudo será un gran poema' at El MUCAC La Coracha museum in Malaga.
Imagen secundaria 1 - Ý tú desnudo será un gran poema' at El MUCAC La Coracha museum in Malaga.
Imagen secundaria 2 - Ý tú desnudo será un gran poema' at El MUCAC La Coracha museum in Malaga.

Moreover, Nadales revealed that its name is a tribute to the American poet Walt Whitman's poem Leaves of Grass, which inspired authors such as Federico García Lorca.

The director of the public agency for the management of Picasso's birthplace and other museum facilities, Luis Lafuente, emphasised the importance of this event for the city:

"At MUCAC we maintain a strong commitment to contemporary art, and hosting Mona Kuhn's work is an exceptional opportunity for the Malaga public and for those who visit us."

Lafuente also showed gratitude by highlighting the author's involvement in the installation.

This exhibition can be viewed until 2 November at MUCAC La Coracha, with free admission.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol castle to be restored and opened as a museum, thanks to EU funds
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town cracks down on abandoned cars and vans with threat of fines from 751 to 3,000 euros
  3. 3 Gibraltar celebrates its National Day with a public holiday
  4. 4 Your Andalusian Home Awaits: Costa del Sol Villas from under &euro;500,000
  5. 5 Carlos Alcaraz and Alejandro Davidovich pull out of Davis Cup tennis clash in Marbella
  6. 6 August figures show Mijas was one of the leading destinations in whole of Malaga province
  7. 7 More than 100 guests enjoy successful La Cala de Mijas Lions charity event
  8. 8 Cártama highlights its historical significance with day dedicated to its Roman legacy
  9. 9 Large rally in Malaga to support the victims of conflict in Gaza
  10. 10 Salón Varietés in Fuengirola returns for autumn season with 60 years of musical theatre

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Mona Kuhn revisits nude photography in her first exhibition in Spain at MUCAC La Coracha art gallery in Malaga

Mona Kuhn revisits nude photography in her first exhibition in Spain at MUCAC La Coracha art gallery in Malaga