Mona Kuhn revisits nude photography in her first exhibition in Spain at MUCAC La Coracha art gallery in Malaga

Art gallery MUCAC La Coracha in Malaga is hosting one of its most eagerly awaited exhibitions of the museum's contemporary era: renowned Brazilian-American photographer Mona Kuhn.

Entitled Mona Kuhn: Y Tu Desnudo Será Un Gran Poema (And Your Nude Will Be A Great Poem), the exhibition gathers 43 works produced between 2004 and 2018, that are in conversation with one another, redefining the tradition of the nude in contemporary photography.

Free from sexual connotations

Kuhn, considered one of the most influential artists in recent times, has been showcased in institutions such as the Louvre, the Whitechapel Gallery and the Royal Academy of Arts.

The photographer depicts the naked body without sexual connotations, rather, presenting it as a space of intimacy, vulnerability and connection with the environment.

"It is an honour for me to be here and to work with Salvador, who knows my work deeply and has been working on it for a long time," said the artist.

Zoom Nude portraits shot by Mona Kuhn. Marilú Báez

Humanist not feminist

She was referring to the curator of the exhibition, Salvador Nadales, who explained that the works were selected based on their themes, expressed through six photo collages that combine both analogue and digital techniques.

Nadales insisted that Kuhn's art is "humanist, not feminist", and that her perspective on the body stems from empathy and an intimate connection with her models, friends and close collaborators. "At a time of such social and political uncertainty, her work is a gift to the senses," added the curator.

"She wanted to create a space for imagining and wondering, so that the spectator feels like they're part of the work," explained the curator, describing the exhibition's aim.

Ý tú desnudo será un gran poema' at El MUCAC La Coracha museum in Malaga. Marilú Báez

Moreover, Nadales revealed that its name is a tribute to the American poet Walt Whitman's poem Leaves of Grass, which inspired authors such as Federico García Lorca.

The director of the public agency for the management of Picasso's birthplace and other museum facilities, Luis Lafuente, emphasised the importance of this event for the city:

"At MUCAC we maintain a strong commitment to contemporary art, and hosting Mona Kuhn's work is an exceptional opportunity for the Malaga public and for those who visit us."

Lafuente also showed gratitude by highlighting the author's involvement in the installation.

This exhibition can be viewed until 2 November at MUCAC La Coracha, with free admission.