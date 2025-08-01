Miradas de Cine exhibition brings celebrity portraits to Nerja The Museo de Nerja's exhibition consists of images from the golden years of cinema by photographer Angelo Frontoni from the private collection of Enrique del Pozo

Some of the works at the inauguration in Museo de Nerja.

SUR in English Nerja Friday, 1 August 2025, 12:25 Share

Some 80 portraits of actors, actresses and directors photographed by Italian photographer Angelo Frontoni, are on display in Museo de Nerja's Sala Ana María Márquez.

The exhibition brings many famous faces of 20th-century cinema to Nerja along with behind the scenes shots of film sets and photographs featured in magazines such as Playboy. Gallery visitors are met with the faces of: Sophia Loren, Marlene Dietrich, Pire Paolo Pasolini, Ava Gardner, Ingrid Bergman, Luchino Visconti, Ursula Andress, Brigitte Bardot and Elizabeth Taylor among others.

Angelo Frontoni was born in Rome in 1929 and started his career with a shot of a virtually unknown Gina Lollbrigida in 1957. He quickly became one of the most sought-after photographers in the golden years of cinema.

He shot to fame because of his ability to capture contrasts in black and white - his colour-photography was similarly successful thanks to his skill with lighting. Hollywood celebrated him for capturing the beauty, but also sensuality and personality of his models. Frontoni's work leaves an eternal aura of the stars he photographed - suspended in time, viewers are transported back to the best era of Hollywood.

The collection displayed in the Museo de Nerja is on loan from the private collection of Spanish actor and singer Enrique del Pozo. The exhibition was unveiled on 23 July and is open until 14 September - free of charge.