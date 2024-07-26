Mijas to host weekend full of nostalgia during legendary music festival

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 26 July 2024, 10:59 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The popular Legends Weekend festival in Mijas will present tribute shows performed by several established acts between Friday 2 and Sunday 4 August. Organised by Ocio Music, the festival will be held in the municipal auditorium from 8pm each night (doors open at 7pm) and will kick off on Friday with a night dedicated to the legends of pop. The concert will offer shows in tribute to Lionel Richie, whose hits include Dancing on the Ceiling, Penny Lover, Hello and Say You Say Me; and the Bee Gees, whose chart-topping career produced dance floor favourites like Jive Talking, Saturday Night Fever, Nights on Broadway and Staying Alive, among countless others.

There will also be a tribute to one of modern pop music's most commercially successful acts, the Swedish supergroup, Abba. Producing a string of top ten hits after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974, this part of the show will surely get the audience up on their feet during classic pop songs like Waterloo, Fernando, Mama Mía and Dancing Queen.

The night will also present a performance by local Spanish tribute band Stereo 80, who reproduce blockbuster hits from the 1970s, '80s and '90s, including those of Europe, Guns and Roses and The Motley Crew.

Remembering the 'fab four'

Saturday's instalment is dedicated to the music of the 'fab four' with a show that will feature songs from iconic Beatles albums, from Please, Please Me and A Hard Day's Night, to Rubber Soul, Revolver and Let it Be. The show, which will also featureLennon and McCartney's solo hits, will be performed by The Silver Beats, a Malaga-based band that has taken its Beatles' show to venues all over Europe.

The final concert of the festival on Sunday is dedicated to two of the most successful rock bands, Bon Jovi and Pink Floyd. Bon Jovi achieved global recognition with their third album Slippery When Wet, which sold more than 20 million copies and included two number one hits in the UK (You Give Love a Bad Name and Livin' on a Prayer).

Legendary psychedelic rock band Pink Floyd also received critical acclaim for their albums, Dark Side of the Moon, which sold 45 million copies, and The Wall, which sold more than 30 million copies and produced the chart-topping hit, Another Brick in the Wall, which reached number one in the UK and the USA. These songs will be reproduced by local band From the Wall, who have built their reputation on great audiovisual and musical quality faithful to the spirit of symphonic and progressive rock.

Tickets, which cost 20 euros in advance, or 25 euros at door, are available on the Festival of Legends Facebook page.

On Friday 16 August, the auditorium will host a night dedicated to the iconic rock and rollers, Elvis, Little Richard and Ray Charles.

Throughout September and October, the festival will continue in the Benalmádena auditorium, presenting tributes to Elton John, Amy Winehouse, Bob Marley, Dire Straits, Queen, Whitney Houston, Madonna, and a special tribute to The Three Tenors, among many others.