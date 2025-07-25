Mijas exhibition of surrealist dreamlike imagery

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 25 July 2025, 09:28 Compartir

A collection of works by local Swedish artist Henrik Diamant is currently on display at the Banana Kitchen in the Centro Idea shopping centre in Mijas. Born in Stockholm and now living in Mijas Pueblo, Diamant began painting as a child. His work reflects influences of Swiss-French architectural painter Le Corbusier, and the symbolic style of Spanish surrealist painter Joan Miró. Specifically, his paintings echo the surrealist and abstract approaches of dreamlike imagery and spontaneous forms.

Diamant's works incorporate layers and muted and complementary colours, blending abstract and figurative elements. He employs traditional materials and techniques, utilising egg tempera, acrylic and gesso; his designs are inspired by his imagination, as well as the landscapes and urban life of Andalucía.

The exhibition can be visited Tuesday to Friday between 9am until 5pm (Saturday until 3pm) throughout the summer.