With Holy Week well under way, Manilva is already fully immersed in the tourist season. What are the town’s expectations as a tourist destination for 2025?

Manilva has untapped potential as a tourist destination. Since day one as Manilva’s Councillor for Tourism, I’ve been committed to giving tourism in our town the importance it truly deserves. According to official data from sources such as the big data provided by the public tourism company Costa del Sol, Manilva was the municipality on the Costa del Sol with the highest growth in tourist accommodation in Malaga province in 2024. This hasn’t happened by chance—it’s the result of hard work.

Manilva used to rely on its natural charm and the quality of its beaches, but under my leadership, we’ve significantly increased investment in both national and international promotion. We’ve launched initiatives to bring the local administration closer to private stakeholders, because what makes Manilva unique is everyone involved—from the waiter grilling sardines on the beach to the person checking you into your hotel or the local team offering leisure activities. I found that people were working in isolation, and I believe we need a united approach to become a competitive destination. Our goal is to keep developing quality tourism that goes beyond the summer season, so Manilva can be enjoyed 365 days a year.

The town’s tourism slogan is ‘Manilva única’. What do you think Manilva offers visitors that they can’t find anywhere else?

Yes, Manilva is truly unique. I say that with conviction because today Manilva offers leisure without overcrowding. It’s a melting pot of cultures—around 40 per cent of our residents are not Spanish nationals. Manilva boasts endless beaches, award-winning wines, celebrated hiking trails and, above all, a welcoming atmosphere that makes every visitor feel like a local thanks to the hospitality of our residents.

Much of the tourism in Manilva is residential. As the head of the Foreign Residents and Urbanisations departments, as well as Tourism, what does this type of tourism bring to the municipality? What support do these departments offer to foreigners who choose Manilva as their place of residence?

The Foreign Residents department, which I represent, does an excellent job of helping anyone who chooses Manilva as their second home to settle in as smoothly as possible. We aim to make it easier for them to deal with documents, pay taxes and, most importantly, feel welcomed rather than lost or isolated. The goal is for them to feel that Manilva embraces them.

One of our main challenges is to stay up to date, as Manilva is home to people from many different nationalities. Each group brings its own culture, customs and legal systems, which makes it a constant but rewarding task to remain informed and responsive.

In addition to this, I try to show our residents a bit more of Spain through short trips, helping them connect with the country. I believe Manilva is truly unique because of this blend of nationalities—it’s what makes the town so special.

Manilva is a clear leader in wine tourism, with cutting-edge spaces such as CIVIMA. What kind of visitor is drawn to this type of tourism? What plans are in place to continue developing this specialisation?

Since taking charge of the Tourism department, the growth and investment in wine tourism have been significant. Wine now features prominently in almost all official events and promotional campaigns.

Manilva has won awards for its white wines and is part of the Málaga and Ronda Wine Route. This form of tourism attracts visitors from many countries who want to explore Manilva outside the busy summer months. These are people interested in the town’s winemaking traditions and in the families who have carried on this legacy for generations.

We already have wineries offering tastings and unique experiences, and more will be opening soon. The world of wine has played, continues to play and will keep playing a key role in Manilva’s tourism offering.

Manilva was recently awarded the 'Sendero Azul' distinction. How does this recognition reinforce Manilva's commitment to green tourism?

It’s a huge boost to keep promoting active tourism. My colleague Noelia Muñoz has, in just two years, made the Senda Azul trail the best in Malaga. It features an ecological reserve, which I encourage everyone to visit—especially now, as it’s in full bloom. But it’s not just about the Senda Azul. We also have officially marked trails where you can enjoy fir trees, springs, dams, reservoirs and the Pajaritos lake, before relaxing in nature at the Charca de la Mina—a place where the colour of the water will definitely surprise you.

How do you assess your time in charge of the Tourism Department?

I feel proud and very excited because Manilva has tourist attractions that will make it a benchmark in Andalucía.