Manilva: an ideal destination to enjoy spring

SUR in English Manilva Thursday, 27 March 2025, 09:49 Compartir

Spring is already in the air after the long days of cold and rain brought by the past winter. This season is the perfect time to visit Manilva, which shines especially bright at this time of year, offering a variety of outdoor activities to fully enjoy the beauty of its natural surroundings.

Beyond its spectacular beaches, the town offers visitors a range of natural spots to make the most of its exceptional climate through active tourism. In this regard, Manilva is one of the best destinations for hiking. The council’s Environment department has promoted this great attraction by providing a dedicated section on the town hall website with information about the main routes, including details on the route, difficulty, elevation and geolocation.

Among the most notable routes are some truly appealing options, such as the Fuentes and Viñas trail, which takes in Manilva's most well-known public fountains, with spots like the Arroyo de la Peñuela and the Fuente de la Ocasión, ending at the La Peñuela rustic park after passing through a landscape of poplars, white willows, pines and cork oaks.

The Castillejos de Alcorrín trail is another route of great beauty. Circular in nature, it passes through the archaeological site that gives it its name, offering a stunning view of the Alcorrín dam, which dates back to the 19th century and was commissioned by the Larios family as part of the region's sugarcane cultivation.

The Pinar de Tábanos and Martagina trails are also highly appreciated by hiking enthusiasts who enjoy this healthy activity.

Manilva, awarded the Sendero Azul distinction

The unique charm of Manilva’s hiking routes also extends to its coastline. Recently, the municipality joined the exclusive group of Spanish towns awarded the Sendero Azul distinction, which recognises and rewards trails that meet strict criteria for conserving, managing and promoting natural and cultural heritage. This honour results from the exceptional work carried out on the ‘Sendero Playas de Manilva’ and positions Manilva as a national benchmark in the conservation and promotion of natural heritage.

This trail is part of the Senda Litoral, running from Sabinillas to Punta Chullera, crossing wooden walkways and paths, unspoilt beaches and areas of exceptional natural value, home to species unique to Spain such as Jasione corymbosa and Armeria hirta.

A Holy Week defined by memorable moments

If there’s one thing that defines the people of Manilva, it’s their ability to preserve the essence of their identity and traditions despite the growth of tourism. Spring offers one of the finest displays of the unique beauty of these traditions: Holy Week. The arrival of good weather creates the perfect setting for the celebration, filling the streets with colour and liturgical passion.

The true stars of these days of devotion, alongside locals and visitors, are the Nuestra Señora de los Dolores de Manilva (Our Lady of Sorrows of Manilva) and Nuestro Padre Jesús Nazareno (Our Father Jesus Nazarene), Nuestra Señora de los Dolores de Sabinillas (Our Lady of Sorrows of Sabinillas) brotherhoods, who work tirelessly each year to showcase the most solemn side of this festivity. Processions, penitents and floats of passion and glory fill the streets of Manilva.

Manilva also stands out during Holy Week for its night dedicated to the exaltation of the ‘saeta’, where the finest flamenco singers accompany the processions, keeping alive a tradition that grows stronger each year in the town.

A full calendar of events

Alongside the more traditional festivals, Manilva offers visitors a packed calendar of leisure events for all kinds of audiences. In April, there’s a perfect event for mod culture enthusiasts with Sabinillas Scooter Day, which will bring Lambrettas and all kinds of vintage scooters to Manilva’s promenade on 5 April for a day of great music. This year’s lineup includes performances by The Neuras (Seville), Briatore (Marbella) and TT Syndicate (Portugal).

This event, which attracts more fans every year, celebrates a culture that emerged in late 1950s London, inspired by musical styles such as Northern Soul, Jamaican ska and rocksteady, African-American soul, British beat music and American rhythm and blues.