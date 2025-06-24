Malaga's tribute to the Spanish guitar: ten days of recitals, masterclasses and an international competition

Regina Sotorrío Tuesday, 24 June 2025, 11:19 Compartir

It is the instrument that is most deeply rooted in the Spanish culture and yet is the one that has struggled to find a place in concert halls and classrooms.

Just one fact: while the historic María Cristina music conservatory (now the Sala Fundación Unicaja) was opened in 1880, the guitar was not made part of its educational programme until 1946, under the guidance of maestro José Navas.

A festival now pays tribute to this Malaga school that Navas pioneered by placing the Spanish guitar at the centre of study and performance for ten days. International artists and young, budding six-string talents will come together in the city from 30 June to 9 July for the first international guitar festival in Malaga city, an event that includes recitals, masterclasses, an exhibition and even a competition.

Maestro Rodrigo's iconic 'Concierto de Aranjuez' - the most performed classical guitar work in the world - will open the programme at the Teatro Cervantes on 30 June, with the Malaga Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Francisco Valero-Terribas and soloist Javier García Moreno, the festival's director.

The programme for that day ends with the 'Concierto Andaluz', also by Joaquín Rodrigo, and the upcoming guitar quartet QuarteTomás (tickets between 9.22 and 24.58 euros).

The closing performance on the 9 July will be given by the Brazilian Yamandu Costa, master of the seven-string guitar and Latin Grammy winner, with a concert at Gibralfaro Castle (20 euros).

Inbetween these dates are three noteworthy options with a Malaga flavour. Rafael Aguirre, an international concert guitarist with milestones such as his recital at New York's Carnegie Hall, returns home with a concert on Friday 4 July at the Sala Fundación Unicaja María Cristina, featuring scores by Bach and Chopin as well as Paco de Lucía and Agustín Barrios (tickets at 20 euros). In the following days Aguirre will give two masterclasses at the Conservatorio Superior.

Then, from a classic Malaga musician to a flamenco one. Daniel Casares will be on stage on Tuesday 8 July at the María Cristina (20 euros) with some original compositions and flamenco adaptations of classical and popular repertoire, always combining tradition with contemporary and symphonic influences.

Completing the local contributions is the Malaga Guitar Orchestra, which brings together several generations of string professionals, in this case walking us through pieces by Piazzolla to Manuel de Falla on 2 July in the Sala Fundación Unicaja María Cristina (15 euros).

The festival also welcomes classical guitarist Anabel Montesinos, who will take the audience on a sonic journey through the centuries and styles (1 July, María Cristina, 20 euros).

Next, the unique Andalusian guitarist Paco Seco, who brings the precision of the classical guitar to the expressive power of flamenco (3 July, María Cristina, 20 euros).

Carlos Piñana's Flamenco Trio takes traditional styles through a contemporary filter (5 July, Sala Fundación Unicaja María Cristina, 20 euros).

That trio is followed by Cuban guitarist Josué Fonseca, who combines Latin America and Spain in his repertoire (6 July, María Cristina, 15 euros) and then David Martínez, who will take us on a journey through two centuries of Spanish guitar music in a recital (7 July, Sala Fundación Unicaja María Cristina, 20 euros).

Young people of nine nationalities have entered the international competition, with a first prize of 5,000 euros

Martínez will also give masterclasses as part of a parallel agenda of activities, including a lecture by Adrián Rius on the work of Francisco Tárrega and an exhibition on the history of the instrument (both on 5 July at the Conservatorio Superior de Música). There is also a competition for which young talents from nine nationalities have already registered. The final will take place at Malaga's music conservatory on Wednesday 9 July.

The impetus behind this event comes from a guitarist from Malaga, heir to the tradition started by Navas, Javier García Moreno, who is also current director of Malaga's music conservatory. He is the son of guitarist and teacher Antonio García Azuaga and he presides over the World Spanish Guitar Foundation and is directing the first instance of this festival with the conviction that the guitar "needs a space worthy of its own".

"The guitar has been with us for centuries; it deserves a home where it can grow and Malaga is that home," he stressed at the launch of this initiative at Malaga city hall. The guitar festival has the support of mayor Francisco de la Torre and three foundations: Fundación Unicaja, Fundación Málaga and Fundación Musical de Málaga. Several of the recitals will take place in the María Cristina concert hall. Fundación Málaga will award 5,000 euros to the winner of the festival competition and Malaga's Fundación Musical will contribute an amount for the masterclasses.

This is the second guitar-themed event to be held in the city, where the Pepe Romero Guitar Festival will return for its fourth year this autumn. This other festival champions the international group of guitarists founded by Malaga native Celedonio Romero.