Malaga province's oldest free rock and indie festival returns

Antequera Friday, 8 August 2025

For the 27th year, the oldest rock, fusion and indie music festival in the Malaga province is taking place in Villanueva de la Concepción, Antequera, this month, an event that signals the beginning of the town's summer fair. The Palomita Rock festival has presented around 100 bands since it first began, and this year will again offer a varied lineup, with old favourites like The Stone Nipples, along with the Granada-based band Pocacama and indie band Living Cambodia.

Formed in 2016, The Stone Nipples are one of Malaga's most established bands, favoured for their mix of classic Spanish and international rock music: their repertoire includes the music of Platero y tú, Los Suaves, ACDC, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Motorhead, among others.

Pocacama stand out for their contagious funk songs, with heavy bass lines, sharp guitars and lyrics that blend Andalusian wit with social criticism; while Malaga band Living Cambodia, winners of the 2022 Ojeando Nuevos Valores competition, are renowned for their explosive mix of indie, funk and alternative rock music.

The festival, which is free, takes place on Wednesday 13 August from 10.30pm in Plaza Pablo VI.