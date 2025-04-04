Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Magic Mod&#039;s &#039;mind reading trickery&#039; returns to the coast
What to do

Magic Mod's 'mind reading trickery' returns to the coast

Billed as the "most rock 'n' roll magic show you'll ever see", the popular British magician is back on the Costa with his Viva La Modiga show

Tony Bryant

Costa del Sol

Friday, 4 April 2025, 15:06

The Magic Mod is returning to the Costa del Sol this month with his latest offering, Viva La Modiga, a show in which the 34-year-old British magician will demonstrate his incredible sleight of hand. Billed as the "most rock 'n' roll magic show you'll ever see", Ben Taylor (The Magic Mod) has carved a niche in the entertainment world with his pioneering act, which is described as "mind reading trickery along with entertaining stories".

Taylor visited the coast last year for several dates during his Bucket and Ace of Spades Tour, performing to sellout audiences who were astounded, not only by his incredible stage presence, but also by his adept hand with a deck of cards.

The master of card tricks and illusion has broken the norm of support acts, opening performances for Paul Weller, The Libertines and The Brian Jonestown Massacre (BJM), among others.

Originally from Crawley (Sussex), the self-taught card smith embarked on his career as the Magic Mod when he was 18 and his show quickly gained praise from the UK music press, one of which claimed that he "engages with his audience with a rock'n'roll swagger".

His shows on the coast will take place at the Cazbah Live Lounge, Mijas (18th April), Doyles Corner, Torremolinos (20th), Minnelli's Cabaret Club, Benalmádena (21st), and at Jolly Jacks, Fuengirola (22nd).

Tickets for the shows, which start at 7pm, cost 20 euros in advance (direct from the venues) or 25 euros on the night.

Demand for tickets is expected to be high, so early reservation is advised.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Guidance issued as Costa del Sol residential area faces 10-hour water cut while vital work is carried out
  2. 2 Digital Nomad Visa: a gateway to living and working in Spain
  3. 3 Four affected by smoke inhalation after blaze at popular Costa del Sol restaurant
  4. 4 Injured hikers rescued by helicopter after spending night lost on Costa del Sol mountain
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town amends urban plan to build more hotels
  6. 6 How to evict the squatters from your property
  7. 7 Benalmádena invites people of all ages to get into gear for fun cycling event
  8. 8 Why is life insurance important for people?
  9. 9 Fuengirola continues to roll out its municipal parking plan with more spaces on seafront
  10. 10 The canines that provide support at a Costa del Sol hospital

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Magic Mod's 'mind reading trickery' returns to the coast