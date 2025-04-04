Magic Mod's 'mind reading trickery' returns to the coast

Tony Bryant Costa del Sol Friday, 4 April 2025, 15:06 Compartir

The Magic Mod is returning to the Costa del Sol this month with his latest offering, Viva La Modiga, a show in which the 34-year-old British magician will demonstrate his incredible sleight of hand. Billed as the "most rock 'n' roll magic show you'll ever see", Ben Taylor (The Magic Mod) has carved a niche in the entertainment world with his pioneering act, which is described as "mind reading trickery along with entertaining stories".

Taylor visited the coast last year for several dates during his Bucket and Ace of Spades Tour, performing to sellout audiences who were astounded, not only by his incredible stage presence, but also by his adept hand with a deck of cards.

The master of card tricks and illusion has broken the norm of support acts, opening performances for Paul Weller, The Libertines and The Brian Jonestown Massacre (BJM), among others.

Originally from Crawley (Sussex), the self-taught card smith embarked on his career as the Magic Mod when he was 18 and his show quickly gained praise from the UK music press, one of which claimed that he "engages with his audience with a rock'n'roll swagger".

His shows on the coast will take place at the Cazbah Live Lounge, Mijas (18th April), Doyles Corner, Torremolinos (20th), Minnelli's Cabaret Club, Benalmádena (21st), and at Jolly Jacks, Fuengirola (22nd).

Tickets for the shows, which start at 7pm, cost 20 euros in advance (direct from the venues) or 25 euros on the night.

Demand for tickets is expected to be high, so early reservation is advised.