Local entertainers unite for humanitarian concert for Ukraine A Night for Ukraine has been organised by the Salón Varietés' sound technician and a local Ukrainian family

Local entertainers have pulled together once again for a charity concert on Wednesday 6 April to raise funds for the millions of lives that have been devastated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The brainchild of Nik Prescott, the sound and lighting technician at the Salón Varietiés Theatre in Fuengirola, which is where the concert will take place, the event has been organised in conjunction with Ukrainian resident Valery Gencho and her family, proprietors of the Chiringuito Curro Playa.

A Night for Ukraine will present many of the coast's top performers, including Welsh crooner Ricky Lavazza; Mama Cath, known as the 'voice of the Valleys'; Gemma Lloyd's Vintage Jukebox, and Boogie Wonderland.

Others offering their services are Johnny G and Melissa Carver, Michael Dickinson and Alice Reay.

"Watching the invasion of Ukraine and seeing all the people having to leave their homes with nothing, I decided to use my contacts to arrange a fund-raising concert," Nik said.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 7.30pm, cost ten euros and can be obtained from the box office Monday to Friday between 11am and 2.30pm. Call: 952474542