My Little World of Travelling: a guide to the most authentic side of Malaga

Travel guides have reached a point of saturation, with many of them offering the same places, restaurants and routes. My Little World of Travelling stands out thanks to the highly personal approach of its creator, Cristina Reina, who shares a range of guides on her website to help people discover the most genuine side of Malaga and the Costa del Sol. Her project is especially geared towards British tourists, a group whose tastes and needs Cristina understands well, offering them a smart and useful tool to explore the essence of the Andalusian region.

My Little World of Travelling was born from Cristina Reina’s love of travel and writing. “I’ve always loved travelling and exploring new places, whether in my hometown Malaga or abroad,” she says. “At first, the blog had guides for all the places I visited around the world. But after the pandemic and my time living abroad, I felt the urge and curiosity to revisit places I used to go as a child and explore other places I knew existed but never showed much interest in when I was younger,” she recalls.

“That’s when I started writing about Andalucía, focusing more on the province of Malaga because I realised how passionate I was about my city and the surrounding area. Since then, my aim has been to highlight the best of Malaga and share it with travellers from other parts of the world,” she says of her mission.

A guide to famous spots and hidden gems across the province

My Little World of Travelling doesn’t just offer guides to well-known places along the Costa del Sol, it also shines a light on lesser-known villages that have something special to offer, whether it’s a local dish, a unique event or a landmark worth visiting. “I love helping people and showing that Malaga is an ideal destination not only for beach lovers but also for those interested in museums, whitewashed villages, food and more,” Cristina explains. Her fresh approach fits well with the region’s new tourism strategy, which aims to diversify the profile of visitors coming to Malaga.

“My goal is to share tips and interesting facts so that travellers go beyond the obvious and really get to know the culture. I want them to visit like a local and to do so in a responsible way,” she says, describing the core mission of My Little World of Travelling.

Guides based on personal experience

As mentioned earlier, there are plenty of guides in Spanish and other languages about the Costa del Sol and Andalucía. What makes My Little World of Travelling stand out is that it draws directly from Cristina’s personal experience. She was born in Malaga and spent most of her childhood and teenage years in the city. After studying Translation and Interpreting at the University of Malaga, she moved to Leeds to do a Master’s in Tourism and Hospitality. She has since brought all that knowledge into this corner of the internet.

From the very start, My Little World of Travelling has been aimed at English-speaking visitors, especially those from the UK who love the Costa del Sol. “I’ve lived in the UK and still spend time there because of my partner. That experience helps me understand their culture and what they’re looking for when they come to Malaga,” she says of her special focus on this audience.

Custom itineraries for discovering Andalucía in an authentic way

Alongside free blog content including food, accommodation tips and other helpful resources, Cristina Reina also offers a personalised itinerary service for travellers who want to explore Andalucía in a more authentic way. “It all starts with a video call, where I get to understand each traveller’s style and preferences,” she explains. Based on this, she then creates a fully tailored itinerary designed to match their interests.

Cristina Reina in Iznájar (Córdoba).

In the coming months, My Little World of Travelling plans to launch audio guides for various destinations across the Costa del Sol. “Travellers will be able to download the audio and follow a route at their own pace, based on the history and culture of each place,” Cristina reveals. It’s a brilliant tool for anyone wanting to keep discovering the most authentic side of Malaga.