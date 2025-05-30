June brings the first of the traditional summer 'ferias' to Malaga province

Tony Bryant Costa del Sol. Friday, 30 May 2025, 10:15 | Updated 10:22h. Compartir

Summer is the season for traditional Andalusian summer fairs, a grand celebration where residents and visitors relax and enjoy a few days away from the strain of daily life. It is a time for eating with family and friends and dancing to the razzmatazz music of the local sevillana groups, and of course, to enjoy the hair-raising attractions of the fair ground.

Several of these fairs, which offer an uniqueness found only in Andalucía, take place throughout June in different destinations along the Costa del Sol and in inland towns.

The opening of the 'casetas' and the official start of the festivities is usually signalled by a spectacular firework display, after which, the revellers head to the fairground for what is one of the biggest of events on their cultural calendars.

These include the Feria de San Bernabé in Marbella, which is held in the La Alameda park and Avenida del Mar from 9 until 15 June, and the Feria de San Antonio in Alfarnate (Axarquía) on 13 and 14 June.

Others include the summer fairs in Benalmádena and Alhaurín de la Torre, which are announced by the celebrations held in honour of San Juan, whose feast day is marked on the 24th of the month.

Towards the end of June, Las Lagunas de Mijas (the first of three in the municipality), La Cala del Moral (Rincón de la Victoria), Almayate and La Caleta de Vélez all host their annual festivities.

For more information, see the relevant town hall's social media pages.