Summer picnic concert

Jitterbug Jazz Band comes to the English Cemetery

Peope are invited to take a picnic to the event on Saturday 9 August and there will be a bar selling wine, beer and soft drinks

Jennie Rhodes

Monday, 4 August 2025, 10:52

Francisco Palomo and his Jitterbug Jazz Band are performing at the English Cemetery on Paseo Reding in Malaga city on Saturday 9 August.

Organisers of the concert say that the band has been entertaining audiences at St. George’s “for several years and enjoy playing many of your favorite jazz tunes”.

The audience is invited to take a picnic to eat during the 45-minute interval and there will be a bar offering wine, beer, and soft drinks. Tables and seating will be available.

Tickets are priced at 20 euros. The bar will open at 7:30pm and the concert will start at 8:15pm. Tickets can be purchase via the website: www.stgeorgesmalaga.com/events.

