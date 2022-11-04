Jazz fever takes over Malaga during the city's 36th international festival The festival brings together some of the most internationally renowned jazz and fusion musicians

The 36th International Jazz Festival is currently taking place at the Cervantes Theatre in Malaga and will continue until Wednesday 9 November.

This coveted gathering, which kicked off last night (Thursday), brings together numerous internationally renowned jazz musicians, while also shining the spotlight on national and local artists.

As in previous years, other venues and locations throughout Malaga will host concerts and jazz related events.

A host of jazz stars will perform at the theatre during this important festival, including the virtuoso Japanese pianist Hiromi (Friday - today); Israeli musician Avishai Cohen (Saturday); and the Dave Holland Quartet (Monday).

Two of the most anticipated concerts are those of the award-winning saxophonist Kenny Garrett (Tuesday), an American jazz musician and composer who gained recognition in his youth as a member of the Duke Ellington Orchestra, and later for his collaboration with Miles Davis.

The festival will be closed by the jazz legend, Sheila Jordan. The 93-year-old singer, who has worked with numerous illustrious jazz musicians, including Charlie Parker, will be backed by several celebrated Malaga musicians.

Described as “one of the most consistently creative of all jazz singers”, Jordan pioneered a bebop and scat singing style with an upright bass as the only accompaniment, and her music has earned praise for her ability to improvise.

Tickets for the concerts, which begin at 8pm, are priced between 15 and 54 euros and can be purchased at the Cervantes and Echegaray theatres, as well as online (www.teatrocervantes.es)

Malaga Open Jazz

Organised in conjunction with the festival, 40 free flamenco/jazz concerts will be staged in different locations in the city this weekend.

The Malaga Open Jazz sessions will celebrate the 50-year career of the renowned flautist and saxophonist Jorge Pardo, a pioneering Spanish musician celebrated for his fusion of flamenco and jazz.

These concerts will feature some of Malaga’s up-and-coming young fusion musicians, along with internationally renowned ensembles such as the Tino di Geraldo Quartet, a French band leader and percussionist who is highly regarded on the Spanish jazz fusion circuit.

The concerts will take place from today until Sunday 6 November in Plaza de la Merced and the Plazas del Obispo, del Carbón and Félix Sáenz, as well as in the hotels Málaga Palacio, H10 Croma, La Chancla and Molina Lario.

Information and times, see www.mmalaga.es/agenda/festival-abierto-jazz-malaga/