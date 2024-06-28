It's the Final Countdown to the Weekend Beach festival as it gets ready for Europe

Jennie Rhodes Torre del Mar Friday, 28 June 2024, 14:42 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

It's literally the final countdown for Torre del Mar's Weekend Beach festival as this year's headline act is Europe. The Swedish rock band, best known for their 1986 hit The Final Countdown, will be performing on the first night of the event, Thursday 5 July. Also on stage on Thursday is Weekend Beach favourite, La Pegatina with their Catalan rumba, reggae and ska sounds.

The three-day-festival is taking place as always on the town's Playa Poniente and continues on Friday 5 and Saturday 6 July. On Friday Spanish singer Lola Indigo, who rose to fame in 2017 when she participated in the TV talent show Operación Triunfo and whose debut single Ya No Quiero Ná was a hit in Spain, will be performing.

Also on Friday are Maka, with their fusion of flamenco, Spanish hip hop and reggaeton, they are best known for El Arte de Vivir (the art of living) Seville pop singer Beret will be also be on the main stage.

Saturday's big names include Spanish pop, rock and rumba artist Melendi. The singer from Oviedo will be performing his biggest hits which include Con la Luna Llena, Caminando por la Vida and Con una Sonrisa.

Puerto Rican reggaeton and trap artist Gabriel Armando Mora Quintero, better known as Mora, will be performing tracks from his latest album Estrella.

The Sunrise stage is, as ever, the area to go to for old-school ravers and techno-heads with an international lineup of DJs from German duo ÂME live and Portuguese DJ Dubtiger, who has a residency at Lisbon's Kremlin club.

Romanian DJ Nusha will be making her Weekend Beach debut and there's a British contingent too with Eli Brown, Emm, the DJ and techno producer Malone and Manchester group Mason Collective. French DJs Popof and Space 92 will be joined by Spanish artists such as Oliver Gil or the Catalan group Pope Position.

Organisers have teamed up with Serviall to develop a digital medical service that will offer an innovative digital medical and safety care service to festival-goers.

Access to the service will be via a QR code available on posters inside the venue. This will provide quick and efficient access to instant medical attention through a mobile device.

The Punto Violeta (purple point) association will also be present at the festival again to provide help and assistance to anyone who is a victim of any kind of gender-based violence. The 'purple point' is a space staffed by qualified personnel who will be easily identifiable.

Tickets for the three-day event start at 45 euros for a day ticket (Thursday) and are still available at: www.weekendbeach.es. The website also has the full lineup, times and other information.