Be inspired by an exhibition in the Axarquía's Cajiz

'Journey' by Lieuwke Loth is one of the pieces in the exhibition.

Following last year's success, the Jardín de Inspiración open-air exhibition is back from 26 to 28 September at the Casa el Ventorrillo sculpture garden in Cajiz (Vélez-Málaga).

Swiss artist Anne-Barbara Lenzin invites you to visit her garden where she, along with other Costa del Sol based artists Lieuwke Loth, Christa Hillekamp and Juan Moreno Martinez, will be exhibiting their work.

There will be music on Saturday evening with a concert by renowned blues musician and Cajiz resident, Richard Ray Farrell.

Tapas and drinks are included and the concert is based on voluntary donations. Seats are limited so advance reservation required until 8pm. Email: casaelventorrillo@gmail.com.

On the Saturday evening concert a park and ride service will be available from 6pm. Follow signs from the Cajiz exit of the A-7 motorway.

Exhibition opening hours are: Friday 26 September: 5 to 8pm; Saturday 27: 11am to 2pm and 4 to 9pm (from 7pm onwards, admission only for concert guests. Concert 7.30 to 8.30pm). Sunday 28 from 11am to 6pm.