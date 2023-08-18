Independent music event returns to Torremolinos for second year The CanelaParty festival will take place on the fairground from Wednesday 23 until Saturday 26 August

The audience dressed for the occasion during last year's event.

Described by the media as "the only festival in the world where bands come to see the public", the 15th CanelaParty will take place on the fairground in Torremolinos between Wednesday 23 and Saturday 26 August.

This four-day musical extravaganza has become popular because it invites the audience to dress up for the occasion: last year's edition attracted 16,000 music fans, who enjoyed the festival in a variety of colourful fancy dress outfits.

Since its inception in 2007, the event has been held at various locations, and last year, the organisers decided to use Torremolinos, which, they say, is now to be the permanent venue for future editions.

The festival offers four days of non-stop live music on the two stages (Fistro and Jarl). This year's instalment will present a total of 41 national and international artists, including King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Biznaga, Snail Mail, Alien Tango, and Panda Bear and Sonic Boom, among others.

The festival is aimed at those who enjoy independent and underground music in preference to the mainstream, and it promotes established bands and performers, along with a special focus on emerging talent.

Tickets for the concerts, which start at 7pm, cost 45 euros (Thursday), 50 euros (Friday), and 55 euros (Saturday), and this will include free entry to the opening night on Wednesday.

A single ticket for the whole festival costs 95 euros.

Reservations can be made on www.canelaparty.com