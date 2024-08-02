Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Pete Tong. SUR
Ibiza Classics at FIESTA Marbella
Ibiza Classics at FIESTA Marbella

Pete Tong, Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra will be performing at the event in Marbella Arena

SUR in English

Marbella

Friday, 2 August 2024, 11:31

FIESTA Marbella is a celebration of music from around the world at the Marbella Arena in Puerto Banús, on 10 August. The night will raise money for local charities Collective Calling, Hogar Betania, AIMS, Rotary Club Puerto Banús and Triple A.

The highly anticipated Ibiza Classics performance promises to deliver an unforgettable show of classic house tracks from the renowned DJ Pete Tong with Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra.

Tickets from: El Corte Inglés stores and travel agents throughout Spain. Or online: www.fiesta-live.com

Fiesta Marbella organisers have announced that the other concerts on the 7, 8, 9 and 11 August are no longer going ahead. Ticket holders will be contacted with details on how to switch their tickets or request a refund.

