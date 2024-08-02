Ibiza Classics at FIESTA Marbella

SUR in English Marbella Friday, 2 August 2024, 11:31 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

FIESTA Marbella is a celebration of music from around the world at the Marbella Arena in Puerto Banús, on 10 August. The night will raise money for local charities Collective Calling, Hogar Betania, AIMS, Rotary Club Puerto Banús and Triple A.

The highly anticipated Ibiza Classics performance promises to deliver an unforgettable show of classic house tracks from the renowned DJ Pete Tong with Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra.

Tickets from: El Corte Inglés stores and travel agents throughout Spain. Or online: www.fiesta-live.com

Fiesta Marbella organisers have announced that the other concerts on the 7, 8, 9 and 11 August are no longer going ahead. Ticket holders will be contacted with details on how to switch their tickets or request a refund.