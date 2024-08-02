FIESTA Marbella cancels entire concert programme with exception of Pete Tong gig

Tony Bryant Friday, 2 August 2024, 08:37 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The organisers of the Fiesta Marbella music festival, which was due to take place between 7 and 11 August at the town’s old bullring, have announced that all but one of the scheduled concerts has been cancelled.

Promoters Steve Durham and Bill Blenkarn have confirmed that the Pete Tong Ibiza Classics with Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra concert will go ahead as planned on Saturday 10 August at Marbella Arena. However, the other events programmed will not be going ahead. These are The Arena of Dreams (7 August), Nancy Ajram (8 August), Blue, Chesney Hawkes and Madcon (9 August), and the Drum and Bass night (11 August).

The organisers have apologised to anyone who has bought tickets to the cancelled shows and have offered them the chance to swap them for the Pete Tong Ibiza Classics concert, or apply for a full refund.

“We are very sorry to have to announce that despite our best efforts, the Fiesta Marbella will not be able to go ahead. The transitory nature of Marbella in the summer and the reliance on last minute sales meant it became too big a risk, which ultimately led to this decision.

"We know that Pete Tong Ibiza Classics with Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra will be an amazing night and want to offer any ticket holders for the other events an opportunity to switch their tickets. We will be contacting all ticket holders via email with the process for switching their tickets or requesting a refund, it is a simple process.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience caused and plan to be back bigger and better next year.”

FIESTA will still maintain their charity commitments, and have invited all five charity partners to be present at the Pete Tong Ibiza Classics show on Saturday 10 August at Marbella Arena to showcase their work and have the opportunity to raise funds.