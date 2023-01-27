Heavy rock and power punk nostalgia in Estepona The Wasps, one of London's first power punk bands, will be performing some of their early hits as well as songs from their latest album

Fans of heavy rock and punk music will enjoy a special concert by The Wasps and The Rob Sas duo at the Louis Louis live music venue in Estepona on Friday 10 February.

The show will kick off around 10pm, when one of the coast's most respected rock musicians, Rob Sas, will perform hits of iconic bands like Deep Purple, Rainbow, Free, Led Zeppelin and ACDC, among others.

Rob has built a huge following over the years by performing the best of classic rock at venues and festivals all along the Costa del Sol.

The Wasps, one of London's first power punk bands that shot to fame in 1976, will be on stage around 11pm. The group, which is fronted by original singer/songwriter Jessie Lynn Dean, will be performing some of their early hits from the late 1970s, along with songs from their latest album, Punk Prayer, plus a rousing version of Lou Reed's Waiting for the Man.

The band, who cut their teeth with other pioneering groups of the era such as The Sex Pistols, The Clash, The Damned and The Buzzcocks, are one of the most respected punk bands on the European circuit, having gigged throughout the UK, Portugal and Spain last year to promote their latest CD.

Organisers are expecting a full house, so early arrival is advised.