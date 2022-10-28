Get ready for Halloween, the spookiest night of the year on the Costas SUR in English has rounded up some scary activities taking place in Malaga and Granada provinces for ghosts and ghouls of all ages starting today, Friday

From Rincón de la Victoria to Maro, the Axarquía's coastline is converted into an authentic horror show, starting today and ending on Halloween night itself. In Rincón, activities start at 5pm on Plaza de la Constitución, at the Casa Fuerte Bezmiliana and Sala de las Musas, with an inflatable castle, face painting, children's activities, a walk of horror and live music.

Further along in Almayate the Juan Paniagua primary school is the scene of terrific tales, fancy dress, music and snacks, while in Torre del Mar a walk of horror starts on Paseo Larios at 8.30pm and continues along streets in the surrounding area. There's also activities including face painting, live music and dance performances from local groups.

In neighbouring Caleta, it's the Tenencia de Alcaldía building which is to be transformed into a house of horror with activities for kids starting at 4pm today, Friday. A walk of terror is being held on Monday 31 for adults, starting at the same place and Mezquitilla and Lagos are also holding a night of horror at the Tenencia de Alcaldía building starting at 5pm, with a fancy dress parade, sweet potatoes and other activities.

The coastal village of Maro's legendary Maroween is back after a two-year break and promises to be as terrifyingly good as ever, with a street market opening at 5pm, followed by a kids's shoe at 6pm and the start of the famous horror walk through the village's streets. There are prizes for the best children's and adult's costumes and tastings of season food like chestnuts and sweet potatoes. There's live music throughout the evening, including from the Electroduendes who will start their performance at 11.15pm.

In Almuñécar, Granada province, the Horno de Cándida restaurant is turning into a house of horror from today until Monday and can be visited from 7.30pm each evening and there's a kids' party on Saturday 29 on Plaza del Ayuntamiento from 5 to 8pm.

Other events taking place further along the coast include those in Torremolinos, where a series of activities will be staged in the Parque La Batería on Saturday 29 October.

The event, which is free, will begin at 6pm. Attractions will include the passage of terror, which is for all age groups, although children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. In addition, the area will also have the mobile food trucks, children's activities, bouncy castles, terrifying makeup workshops and an animated show performed by Quimirock.

On Monday 31, the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre will host the escape game #LARESISTENCIA, which will be held in two sessions – 7pm and 9.30pm. The theme of the activity, which is open to teams of three or six people over the age of 13, is Torremolinos suffering from the aftermath of the catastrophe caused by the X Zombie Corporation. Registrations must be made at info@escapevent.com mail.

Benalmádena has organised a children's Halloween party at the Felipe Orlando Museum in the Pueblo from 6pm until 8pm on Monday. Activities include a fancy dress competition, pumpkin decoration workshops and a terrifying scream contest. This will be followed at 9pm by the walk of terror, a nightmarish route through the village filled with ghostly goings on.

There will also be a passage of terror installed in Plaza Mezquita (Arroyo de la Miel), where various children's activities will also be staged.

Fuengirola will also join in the spooky celebrations with a party in the Plaza and Parque de España from 6pm on Monday. Activities include a passage of terror, street theatre and magic shows, an interactive children's animation show and craft workshops.

To coincide with these activities, the town hall has organised a 'zombie invasion run', which will take place in the town centre between 10pm and 1am. Those wishing to participate in the event, which involves overcoming a series of tests while trying to avoid the zombie invasion, must register on entradium.com

This interactive event is for children over 12, and the town hall has warned that the horrifying zombies might affect people who are susceptible to situations of fear or stress.

Similar Halloween events have also been organised to take place on Monday in several other towns in the province, including Cártama, Churriana, Mijas, and Estepona, which, along with the regular activities, will include a Michael Jackson tribute concert.

For details, see the websites for the relevant town halls.