Top guitarists head to Benalmádena festival A series of concerts featuring some of Andalucía's most prominent flamenco guitarists will take place in Arroyo de la Miel

The fifth edition of the Benalmádena Flamenco Guitar Festival kicks off on Tuesday 17 May, an event that will present some of Andalucía's most prominent guitarists.

Organised by the town hall and the Peña Flamenca La Repompa, the festival, which continues until November, will offer a series of concerts in the peña, which is located in Arroyo de la Miel.

The cycle begins with a concert by the Malaga guitarist Rubén Lara, a 29-year-old revelation who made his name accompanying renowned singers such as Israel Fernández, Miguel Poveda and Lela Soto.

Lara, who studied in Morón de la Frontera, (one of the cradles of the flamenco guitar) is a connoisseur of the cante (singing), although his concert on Tuesday will be his first as a solo guitarist.

The festival continues on Tuesday 7 June, with a recital by Pepe Justicia (Jaen), a musician who has not only worked with numerous top flamenco performers, but who is also well known in the jazz scene.

He has performed all over Spain and Europe with artists like the pianists Henry Vincent Kneuer and Chano Domínguez. He also regularly collaborates with the Filarmómica de Baden-Baden.

After a summer break during July and August, the festival will return on Tuesday 6 September with a concert by another well-established Malaga guitarist, Curro de María.

Curro has travelled the world performing with his wife, the dancer La Lupi, and he has also worked with some of the greatest singers to be associated with the art, including Chano Lobato, Estrella Morente and José de la Tomasa.

José Carlos Gómez (Cadiz) will bring his exceptional talent to the peña on Tuesday 4 October; while Luis Medina (Cordoba), one of the most influential guitarists of his generation, will close the cycle on Tuesday 15 November.

For further information and reservations, call: 676335967.