Guaro to light up during its multicultural festival

Guaro will host its popular Noches de la Luna Mora festival on Friday 12 and Saturday 13 September. This event celebrates the region's rich multicultural heritage, transporting visitors and locals to a time when Arab, Jewish and Christian cultures coexisted, leaving an indelible mark on the region's history and architecture.

Like many of the white villages of Andalucía, Guaro keeps its history very much alive with this annual festival of the Moorish moon, when the entire village is decked out in medieval décor and illuminated by over 25,000 candles.

Now in its 27th year, the festivities begin on Friday at 5pm with the inauguration of the Moorish-style zoco (bazaar), followed by the official lighting of the candles. The medieval market is an integral part of the festivities, where local artisans showcase their skills in creating traditional products, from jewellery and textiles to pottery and ceramics.

The programme of events includes concerts, workshops, street theatre and oriental dance parades, among other activities. Food stalls offer a variety of dishes that reflect the fusion of flavours from the different cultures present in the region.

Held in the historic centre of the town and the Luna Mora auditorium, the festival is free, except for the main concert (Saturday 13 at 11pm) held in the auditorium, which this year presents Chambao.

Chambao have gained recognition for their distinctive fusion of flamenco sounds and musical forms with electronic music, described as 'flamenco chill'. Tickets for the concert cost ten euros.