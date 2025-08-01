Gipsy Kings head to Starlite in Marbella for second consecutive year

Tony Bryant Marbella Friday, 1 August 2025, 12:32 Share

Renowned for their blend of rumba, flamenco, salsa and pop, The Gipsy Kings are heading to the Starlite Occident festival on Monday 4 August, their second consecutive appearance on the coveted stage in the Nagüeles quarry in Marbella.

The flamenco-fusion group, who formed in Arles, France, in 1979, helped spread the genre throughout the rest of the world during the 1980s. They are known for adding a Catalan twist to their covers of popular English-language songs, including their 1987 track A Mi Manera, a cover of Frank Sinatra's My Way; and Bob Marley's One Love, on which they collaborated on with the reggae singer's son, Ziggy.

They achieved world-wide success with their self-titled 1987 album (one of few Spanish-language albums to spend 40 weeks in the US charts), which included the iconic hit Bamboleo.

The Gipsy Kings are probably the most popular 'new flamenco' band in the world. The group has sold nearly 20 million records and has toured virtually nonstop across the globe over the last four decades.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 10pm, are available from www.starlitemarbella.com