Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Professor Clive Finlayson will be speaking at the event. SUR
Gibraltar&#039;s Literary Festival marks its tenth anniversary
Wha to do

Gibraltar's Literary Festival marks its tenth anniversary

This special edition, which runs from Monday 11 until 17 November, features an array of acclaimed writers and in-depth discussions

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 8 November 2024, 10:16

The Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival marks its 10th anniversary on the Rock, celebrating ten years of rich literary culture and stimulating intellectual dialogue. Over the years, the festival has grown into a key event, attracting authors, poets, and thought leaders from across the world.

This special edition, which runs from Monday, 11 until 17 November, features an array of acclaimed writers and in-depth discussions, underscoring the festival’s ongoing dedication to promoting a passion for literature and the arts within Gibraltar’s distinctive and historic backdrop.

Speakers this year are:

13 November: Shirley Ballas.

14 November: Lighting talks with Giordano Durante, Bethany Gadd, David Bentata and Dr Jonathon Teuma.

15 November: Clare Mulley; Richard García; Greta Scacchi; Professor Finlayson, Professor Geraldine Finlaysonand Dr Stewart Finlayson; Asad Qureshi; Joseph Coelho; and Nedum Onuoha.

16 November: Professor Jem Poster and Dr Sarah Burton; Paterson Joseph and Guillem Balague.

17 November: Peter Berry and Deb Bunt; Sir Anthony Seldon; Sir Graham Brady; Louisa Treger and Pat Mills.

More information and a full schedule, including venues: www.gibraltarliteraryfestival.gi/events/

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 On the mountain roads inland from the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Explore Malaga province's most photographed streets
  3. 3 Beaches in Andalucía that just can't be missed
  4. 4 Beyond the coast: Exploring Andalucía's hidden heartlands
  5. 5 How does Spain's emergency warning system for mobile phones work?
  6. 6 Drought-stricken Axarquía reservoir temporarily receiving water from Malaga due to high levels of silt following storms
  7. 7 Fuengirola port will look shipshape after transformation project is completed
  8. 8 Fuengirola promotes local NGOs with second-hand charity market
  9. 9 Popular Mexican chain opens new restaurant in Costa del Sol shopping centre
  10. 10 The Malaga village in the market for muscatel grapes this weekend

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Gibraltar's Literary Festival marks its tenth anniversary