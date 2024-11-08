Gibraltar's Literary Festival marks its tenth anniversary

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 8 November 2024, 10:16 | Updated 10:29h.

The Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival marks its 10th anniversary on the Rock, celebrating ten years of rich literary culture and stimulating intellectual dialogue. Over the years, the festival has grown into a key event, attracting authors, poets, and thought leaders from across the world.

This special edition, which runs from Monday, 11 until 17 November, features an array of acclaimed writers and in-depth discussions, underscoring the festival’s ongoing dedication to promoting a passion for literature and the arts within Gibraltar’s distinctive and historic backdrop.

Speakers this year are:

13 November: Shirley Ballas.

14 November: Lighting talks with Giordano Durante, Bethany Gadd, David Bentata and Dr Jonathon Teuma.

15 November: Clare Mulley; Richard García; Greta Scacchi; Professor Finlayson, Professor Geraldine Finlaysonand Dr Stewart Finlayson; Asad Qureshi; Joseph Coelho; and Nedum Onuoha.

16 November: Professor Jem Poster and Dr Sarah Burton; Paterson Joseph and Guillem Balague.

17 November: Peter Berry and Deb Bunt; Sir Anthony Seldon; Sir Graham Brady; Louisa Treger and Pat Mills.

More information and a full schedule, including venues: www.gibraltarliteraryfestival.gi/events/